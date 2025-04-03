India to play warm-up clash behind closed doors against India A on England tour India's England tour is scheduled to commence on June 20 when the two teams will face each other in a five-match Test series. However, the Indian team players will travel to the UK early to get used to the conditions and some might even play for India A against England Lions.

The Indian team is scheduled to embark on a tour of England for five Test matches soon after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season that concludes on May 25. Meanwhile, it is understood that the team will also play a warm-up game against India A at Beckenham on June 13 when the WTC Final will be in progress at Lord's between Australia and South Africa.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian team has preferred to keep the match off-camera and hence, it will not be broadcast and played behind closed doors as well. Even for practice in the lead up to the first Test match, the team is expected to use Beckenham, a cricket ground under the jurisdiction of Kent County Cricket Club, as the venue boasts of good standard facilities.

Moreover, this is the only practice game scheduled ahead of the series and as of now, no matches against any County teams have been planned. Notably, some players might choose to travel earlier after completing their IPL commitments and play for India A in two four-day matches against England Lions.

For the unversed, India A are scheduled to tour England for two four-day matches that will be played on May 30 and June 6. The Test-bound players whose IPL teams will not make it to the playoffs are likely to travel to the UK early and play for India A to get used to the conditions.

The squad for the five-match Test series is expected to be picked in May. As far as the schedule is concerned, the first Test will be played in Leeds from June 20 before the two teams will travel to Birmingham for second Test from July 2 to 6. The third Test match is scheduled at iconic Lord's from July 10 to 14 while the last two Tests will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Oval in London respectively. India's tour of England will conclude on August.