India to have VVS Laxman as coach for Zimbabwe tour, Asian Games in latest move by BCCI

New Delhi:

India will be splitting coaching duties between regular head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman for the upcoming international assignments as an action-packed schedule awaits the Men in Blue. India will be involved in several tours with minimal turnaround, which prompted the BCCI to field different coaching staff for the Zimbabwe tour and the Asian Games.

A report in PTI stated that BCCI CoE head Laxman will oversee India for the Zimbabwe series and the Asiad and will be accompanied by batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and bowling coach Sunil Joshi. The move will give the senior support staff a short break after the conclusion of the England ODI series.

India's busy tour prompted the change

India are currently on a tour to the UK and, following the 0-2 loss to Ireland, are now in England for a five-match series. They are 0-1 down after the first two matches, after the opener was washed out, and will later play a three-match ODI series against the Three Lions. Those three matches will take place on July 14, 16 and 19, as the conclusion will take place only four days before the start of India's tour to Zimbabwe.

India will then be travelling to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series that kicks off on July 23, with the second and third matches set to take place on July 25 and 26. All the games will be held in Harare. This tight scheduling would have given them a very short turnaround between the two tours.

Laxman to continue at Asian Games too

Meanwhile, Laxman will also be at the helm for the Asian Games too, as India will have a busy schedule at that time too. India will reportedly play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from September 13 to 19, and the Asian Games cricket competition will be played between September 19 and October 3.

India will then also host West Indies for a white-ball series from September 27 to October 17, wherein the two sides will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The scheduling remains tight, and India will have Laxman and his coaching staff doing the job in the Asian Games too. Meanwhile, Gambhir and his coaching staff will be at the helm for the West Indies white-ball series.

This won't be the first time that Laxman will be in charge of a second-string Indian team. He was at the helm of the coaching staff for India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe in 2024 when Shubman Gill was the captain and Abhishek Sharma made his debut. Laxman had the reins in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou when Rahul Dravid was with the senior team for the ODI World Cup.

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