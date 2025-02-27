India to face Pakistan two more times after Champions Trophy in 2025? Know details here The Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan ended up being one-sided. Virat Kohli slammed his 82nd international century as India chased down 242 runs without breaking a sweat and knocked Pakistan out of the tournament.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are likely to face at least two more times later this year. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has tentatively scheduled the Asia Cup for September this year. The tournament is set to be played in the T20 format this time around as the World Cup in the shortest format is scheduled next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Moreover, India are officially the host of the competition but given the off-field dynamics between India and Pakistan, the tournament will be shifted to a neutral country. The venue has not been finalised yet but according to a report in Cricbuzz, ACC officials are thinking of moving the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka or the UAE.

ACC made a key decision recently to avoid the impasse between India and Pakistan that the tournament will be played at a neutral venue when it is the turn of BCCI or PCB to host it. Understandably, this decision has been taken to avoid any controversy around teams not wanting to travel to each other's nation.

The same was witnessed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and eventually, India ended up playing their matches in Dubai. As for the Asia Cup, eight teams - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, India and Pakistan - will take part in the tournament. Nepal are a notable absentee from the last edition as they failed to qualify for the tournament.

Going by the format of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will face at least twice. The arch-rivals are grouped together and then they will again face in the Super Four stage as India and Pakistan are expected to qualify for the second round. If both sides play to their merit, they can again face in the final making it the third clash between them in the tournament. However, India and Pakistan are yet to lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup.