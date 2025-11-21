India to face Pakistan again in December! ACC announces schedule for U19 Men's Asia Cup Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the upcoming U19 Men's Asia Cup that will be played in the 50-over format. The tournament will be the precursor to the U19 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in January next year.

India vs Pakistan is becoming a norm in the Asia Cup at all levels. The arch-rivals are set to face each other on December 14 in the U19 Asia Cup as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule of the tournament. There has been a spree of IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup as the senior teams faced thrice, including the final, in September and then in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in the league stage. Moreover, there is a possibility of another potential clash between the arch-rivals in the final, as they have made it to the semifinals.

Coming back to the schedule of the U19 Asia Cup, it will be played in the 50-over format and will be played from December 12 to December 21 in Dubai. A total of eight teams will take part in the Asia Cup with three teams qualifying from the U19 Premier Cup tournament.

India and Pakistan are in Group A and they have been clubbed with two qualifying teams that are yet to be confirmed. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are part of Group B who will be joined by another qualifying team.

Asia Cup is a precursor to the U19 World Cup

The U19 Asia Cup will be the precursor to the U19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played from January 15 to February 6 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India will start their campaign on the opening day of the tournament on December 12 against the qualifying team.

U19 Asia Cup Schedule

Group A - India, Pakistan, Q1 and Q3

Group B - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Q2

December 12 - India vs Q1

December 12 - Pakistan vs Q3

December 13 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

December 13 - Sri Lanka vs Q2

December 14 - India vs Pakistan

December 14 - Q1 vs Q3

December 15 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

December 15 - Bangladesh vs Q2

December 16 - Pakistan vs Q1

December 16 - India vs Q3

December 17 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

December 17 - Afghanistan vs Q2

December 19 - Semifinal 1 (A1 vs B2)

December 19 - Semifinal 2 (A2 vs B1)

December 21 - Final

