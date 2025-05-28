India Test team member reflects on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's retirement call ahead of England tour Shardul Thakur, who made it to the 18-member squad for the England series, reflected on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from the longest format of the game. However, he believes that the current batch has a perfect blend of youth and experience.

New Delhi:

After a terrific campaign in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Shardul Thakur is once again back in India’s Test squad. He has been named in the 18-member squad that will play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Ahead of that, the all-rounder reflected on senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to announce their retirement ahead of the series.

Speaking on the same, Shardul noted that the young cricketers always feel protected with senior players. However, he understands that the veterans might not have the drive anymore to continue in the longest format. However, he believes that currently there’s a blend of youth and experience in the squad. He also expects the younger players to step up on the opportunity and prove their mettle in England.

“They are the most senior figures in the game, but such decisions are personal. It comes when they feel they can’t contribute or drive the format as before. There is a great deal of protection when senior players are around, and having a good mix of senior and junior players in the team provides flourishing results,” Shardul told RevSportz.

“Jaddu is now the most experienced. This tour will test everyone, with new responsibilities, including leadership roles. It’s a fresh challenge, but we have the talent. Young players must seize this opportunity to build their own legacy,” he added.

A part of the Indian team has already moved to England to play with the A side. The list include the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran among others. These three cricketers are also part of the senior squad. Meanwhile, newly appointed captain Shubman Gill was supposed to play the second warm-up game against the England Lions but he has reportedly pulled out of the squad. After the IPL, all the remaining players are slated to move to England to get adjusted to the conditions.