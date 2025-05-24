Live India Test squad announcement Live Updates: Indian team embarks on new era post Rohit-Kohli retirements India Test squad announcement Live Updates: The BCCI will name India's squad for the Test tour to England as the Men in Blue embark on a new era in Test cricket, following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The BCCI will also name the test skipper.

New Delhi:

India embark onto a new era in Test cricket as the Men in Blue are set to begin their journey post the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format. The Test and ODI captain Rohit hung his boots from the purest format on May 7, while Kohli bid adieu on May 12. It leaves a major void to fill as these two stalwarts walk away into the sunset, opening the way to next ones to take over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which will also kick start India's new World Test Championship cycle on June 20. The Board will also name the next Test skipper with Shubman Gill tipped to be the man to take the baton ahead of the regular vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. While Gill is expected to be named the Test captain, Rishabh Pant will reportedly be his deputy.

India's squad is set to feature mostly the similar faces that were on the tour to Australia in the 3-1 lost Border-Gavaskar series, barring a few new entrants or returns of old horses. Sai Sudharsan is reportedly set to be included in the Test squad after being named for the A tour, while Karun Nair, the triple centurion, is also in line to get a place in the team.

The pace bowling department is likely to feature most of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, as per reports, Mohammed Shami might not make the cut as the BCCI selectors feel he has not built his workload for longer spells in Test cricket.

Follow for all the latest updates on the India Test squad announcement for the England tour.