India Test squad announcement Live Updates: The BCCI will name India's squad for the Test tour to England as the Men in Blue embark on a new era in Test cricket, following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The BCCI will also name the test skipper.

India embark on new era in Test cricket after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India embark onto a new era in Test cricket as the Men in Blue are set to begin their journey post the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format. The Test and ODI captain Rohit hung his boots from the purest format on May 7, while Kohli bid adieu on May 12. It leaves a major void to fill as these two stalwarts walk away into the sunset, opening the way to next ones to take over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which will also kick start India's new World Test Championship cycle on June 20. The Board will also name the next Test skipper with Shubman Gill tipped to be the man to take the baton ahead of the regular vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. While Gill is expected to be named the Test captain, Rishabh Pant will reportedly be his deputy. 

India's squad is set to feature mostly the similar faces that were on the tour to Australia in the 3-1 lost Border-Gavaskar series, barring a few new entrants or returns of old horses. Sai Sudharsan is reportedly set to be included in the Test squad after being named for the A tour, while Karun Nair, the triple centurion, is also in line to get a place in the team. 

The pace bowling department is likely to feature most of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, as per reports, Mohammed Shami might not make the cut as the BCCI selectors feel he has not built his workload for longer spells in Test cricket.

Follow for all the latest updates on the India Test squad announcement for the England tour.

 

Live updates :India Test squad announcement Latest Updates

  • 8:13 AM (IST)May 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Test squad announcement Live Updates: Who could be in, who could be out?

    As per reports, Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan are likely to be named in India's squad. With Shubman Gill expected to be the captain, the top four is likely to be - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan/ Karun Nair and Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Test squad announcement Live Updates: Team expected to be announced today

    First things first. Post the Rohit-Kohli era, BCCI is expected to name the Test squad for the England Test series on Saturday. What about the captaincy? As per multiple media reports, Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to be named the next Test captain, probably pipping the vice-skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who has a history of injury issues, including his recent lower-back one that made him miss a part of the fifth Test against Australia and then the Champions Trophy.

     

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India Test squad announcement Live Updates: Dawn of a new era in Indian Test cricket!

    Welcome to the post-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli world in Test cricket. For 14 years, India has been cherishing the Rohit-Kohli moments. Virat Kohli's epic Australia series in 2014, his England downfall in 2016, then a meteoric rise against the same opponents in 2018, a slip in form since 2020, and then a few sparks in the past few years, India has witnessed some great Kohli moments. 

    Ditto for Rohit, who used to play in the middle-order and revived his Test career when he began opening in 2019. Nine of his 12 centuries came when he began opening in 2019. The Oval hundred, a 212-run Ranchi marathon and his exceptional leadership skills, Rohit offered great value to Test cricket too. We now move past the RoKo era in Test cricket as India are set to face England in a five-match series.

