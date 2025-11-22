India take edge on opening day of Guwahati Test after Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets India pegged South Africa back with four wickets in the third session to keep their noses ahead at the end of the first day of the second Test in Guwahati. The Proteas ended the day on 247/6 and would be disappointed for their batters missing out on scoring big.

New Delhi:

India have taken a slight edge at the end of the first day in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets and some strong bowling from the others left South Africa 247/6 at the end of the opening day at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The pitch seemed to have something in it for everyone. The early moisture kept the fast bowlers interested but once it went away after an hour, the batters cashed in to score runs.

But there was some spin on offer too with the Indian spinners getting purchase when the surface seemed to flatten out as the day progressed. Kuldeep starred with the ball with his three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took one too. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also entered the wickets' column with their strikes.

India, led by Rishabh Pant in the second Test, lost the toss yet again. But South Africa would be regretting for the chances they let go off. All of their top four batters got starts as they scored over 30 but could not get to a single fifty.

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton watched off the early hour and put up 82 for the opening wicket before Bumrah struck at the stroke of tea, the first break of the day as tea is being taken earlier than lunch in this Test.

Kuldeep Yadav then struck early in the second session as he removed Rickelton caught-behind before another good passage of play for the visitors. Captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs batted with patience and skill as they saw off the remainder of the second session to take their team to 156/2 at the end of the middle session.

The tables turned into the third session when the Proteas batters tried going after the Indian bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja struck first as he removed Bavuma on 41, while Kuldeep picked two more wickets, nicking off Stubbs at slips and then outfoxing Wiaan Mulder to be caught at mid-off.

Just when the day was about to come to an end, India took the new ball and Siraj, having bowled 17 overs, came for another one and nicked off Tony de Zorzi with Rishabh Pant taking a fine catch to his left. The play was called a bit early with the sunlight fading out as South Africa went to stumps at 247/6 and India with their noses ahead.