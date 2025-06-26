India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery for sports hernia India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and posted his picture on the platform after he underwent a successful sports hernia injury in his lower right abdomen. The 34-year-old is already on his way to recover and could make a comeback for India soon.

New Delhi:

In a major development for ace India batter Suryakumar Yadav, the star batter has undergone a successful sports hernia surgery in Germany. The 34-year-old took to Instagram and posted an update on the same for the fans. It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav had recently flown to the UK to consult a specialist in the matter, and it was deemed that a surgery was necessary.

However, in brilliant news for the fans, Surya has undergone successful surgery and has started his recovery process. “Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” the star batter captioned his post on Instagram.

Furthermore, with Suryakumar Yadav beginning his recovery process, many would come forward to question when the 34-year-old could return to action for the Indian team.

When could Suryakumar Yadav make his return for India?

It is worth noting that team India is currently taking on England in a five-game Test series. With the first Test having gone England's way, both sides will be locking horns across four more Test matches, with the final Test of the series scheduled to be held from July 31.

After the England series, India will be taking on Bangladesh in a three-game ODI series and a three-game T20I series from August 17. It is worth noting that while Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he is on the path to recovery, there is no fixed date as to when the batter will make his return for team India.

Suryakumar Yadav’s international career in numbers

There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is in a league of his own in T20 cricket. The captain of India’s T20I team, Surya is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2026 next year, and it is worth noting that the star batter has played 121 matches for India across formats so far, where he has amassed 3,379 runs to his name. A crucial player for the side in the shortest format of the game, all eyes would be on the 34-year-old ahead of India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.

