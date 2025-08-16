India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav clears fitness test ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Suryakumar Yadav had recently shared a video of him hitting the nets with his batting drills for the first time since his sports hernia surgery. The T20I skipper has now cleared the fitness test ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection.

New Delhi:

The Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the fitness test ahead of the squad selection for the upcoming Asia Cup. The T20 beast cleared the test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is now ready to attend the selection committee meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test," a BCCI source told PTI. Following his surgery, Surya took to social media to give an update. "Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back," he wrote in a social media post.

Suryakumar had recently begun his batting practice in the nets at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for the first time since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in June.

The T20I skipper shared a video of him doing batting practice in the nets at the CoE in Bengaluru. He captioned the video with, "Can't wait to be back doing what I love."

The Asia Cup will be played in India and UAE with the tournament starting on September 9. The tournament will feature eight teams with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong set to compete in the Regional event.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have been put in Group A alongside UAE and Oman. The two arch-rivals will clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. They are likely to meet in the Super Four too, with another probable clash in line in the final. Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four.

The future of the Asia Cup was in uncertainty following the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. India were the official hosts of the tournament, but as per the agreement, tournaments involving India and Pakistan will provide a neutral venue for the other side for a period of three years. The hybrid agreement happened during the Champions Trophy 2025, with India playing all of their matches in Dubai. They faced Pakistan in Dubai, too.

Meanwhile, India will be kicking off their campaign against the UAE on September 10 before taking on Pakistan on the 14th. The Men in Blue will be up against Oman on 19th September.