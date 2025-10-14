India surpass South Africa in historic dominance list at home after 2-0 win over West Indies India continued their dominance over the West Indies as they swept them 2-0 in the home series after their Delhi win. India have now gone past South Africa in a historic list of a record after their victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi:

India outclassed a spirited West Indies fight in the second Test match in Delhi after chasing down a meagre total of 121 on Day 5 of the clash on Tuesday, October 14. Despite the Windies putting a valiant effort in their follow-on at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the visitors could not pose an uphill task for India, who swept the series 2-0.

The hosts required only 58 runs on the final day and had nine wickets in hand after going to stumps on Day 4 at 63/1. While India lost Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill early on the day, they did not face many issues in hunting the score down, with KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten 58, with Dhruv Jurel remaining unscathed on six.

This was India's 10th Test series win against the West Indies, which equalled the world record for most series victories against an opponent. India's winning run over the Windies began in 2002 and remains intact with their 2-0 win in 2025. They are tied with South Africa, who also have 10 series wins over the Windies from 1998 to 2024.

Most consecutive Test series wins against an opposition:

10 India vs West Indies (2002-25) *

10 South Africa vs West Indies (1998-24)

9 Australia vs West Indies (2000-22)

8 Australia vs England (1989-2003)

8 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (1996-20)

India becomes third most successful team at home

Meanwhile, India surpassed South Africa to become the third-most successful team at home in Test cricket. After New Zealand achieved an unprecedented 3-0 sweep in India last year, the Indian team has bounced back well to clinch a win under Shubman Gill's captaincy now.

They have now achieved 122 wins at home in the format, which is the third most for any team at their home. India went past South Africa's mark of 121 and are now only behind Australia (262) and England (241).

Most wins by a team at home in Tests:

1 - Australia: 262 wins in 450 matches

2 - England: 241 wins in 558 matches

3 - India: 122 wins in 296 matches

4 - South Africa: 121 wins in 254 matches

5 - West Indies: 95 wins in 270 matches