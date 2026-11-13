India suffer their biggest ODI loss against New Zealand, register an embarassing 244-run defeat in fourth ODI

It was Matt Henry's brilliance that helped New Zealand defeat the Indian team in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, and New Zealand defeated the Indian team by 244 runs after an exceptional performance playing some brilliant cricket.

The clash began with the Indian team winning the toss and opting to bowl first. New Zealand opened its innings with the likes of Tim Seifert and Will Young coming out to bat. The two batters performed brilliantly, as Seifert scored 58 runs to his name off 48 deliveries.

Furthermore, Will Young took the innings to a whole new level as he amassed 125 runs to his name in 108 deliveries. Additionally, Finn Allen scored 41 runs in 30 deliveries, with Mitchell Santner scoring 24, as New Zealand posted a total of 333 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for the Indian team, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Axar Patel were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir took one wicket each as well.

Matt Henry’s masterclass helped New Zealand defeat India

Chasing down the target, the Indian team opened its innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat. Matt Henry bowled the first over for the Black Caps, and he took the Indian batters to the cleaners. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma departed for golden ducks, with Kohli departing without scoring a run as well.

Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored five runs to his name before he was sent packing. Ishan Kishan was the highest run-getter for India, with 27 runs to his name in 53 deliveries.

Matt Henry’s six-wicket haul helped New Zealand bundle India out for 89 runs. Matthew Fisher took three wickets to his name, with Kyle Jamieson striking once as well. India ended up losing the game by 244 runs, which is their biggest ODI loss in history against New Zealand.

With the loss, the Black Caps have won their first game of the ODI series as well. The score reads 2-1 in favour of the Indian team, and it is all to play for the Men in Blue in the fifth ODI, as they will look to clinch the series, whereas New Zealand will hope to level the score.

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