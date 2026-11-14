India stun Pakistan with dramatic late comeback through Mohit Ulva, win U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman

Al Amerat:

India have defeated Pakistan by one wicket at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) to win the U19 Asia Cup 2026. Just when the game looked to be out of India’s reach, with the Lakshya Raichandani-led side being reduced to 252/8, Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan rose to the occasion and changed the game in India’s favour as the Men in Blue went on to win the match by one wicket after hitting a boundary in the final delivery of the match.

Notably, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. Usman Khan played a scintillating knock in the middle, scoring 107 runs, while batting at number three, Abdul Qadir scored 80 runs off 54 balls. The middle order batters managed to keep the scoreboard ticking well, as captain Farhan Yousaf added 63 runs off 60 balls. Following which, India managed to pick wickets at regular intervals, which helped them restrict Pakistan to 337 runs.

Kavya Patel ended up picking up four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata, who replaced injured Ishan Sood in the match, claimed three. However, Pakistan at the halfway mark would have been mighty happy with the batting effort, as anything over 320 runs in a final is a very good total.

Lakshya, Aaryavir lead India’s chase

India’s chase began smoothly through Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag. The duo stitched a valuable partnership of 95 runs before Sehwag departed after scoring 58 runs off 61 balls. After he walked back to the pavilion, things changed drastically for India, especially in terms of strike rate. India were slowly losing their grip on the Net Run Rate and losing wickets from one end didn’t quite help.

Batting at three, VK Vineeth scored 24, while Arjun Rajput, who scored a century against Pakistan earlier in the tournament, added 16. Yashbardhan Chauhan too failed to make a mark, going back to the pavilion for nine runs. With that, India were reduced to 186/4. Lakshya managed to keep the scoreboard ticking for a while, scoring 80 runs, but there was barely any support from the other end.

Later, Anvay Dravid was going well in the middle, but an unfortunate run-out ended his stay in the middle after he scored 19. Following which, the match looked to be going out of India’s reach, before Manal Chauhan played a blinder of a knock. Mohit Ulva played the perfect role of a second fiddle, before taking over the baton after Manal’s dismissal. He went on to score unbeaten 49 runs to win the tournament.

Thanks to their incredible 57-run partnership, India bounced back in the match and later, Mohit went on to play a sublime finishing touch to win the game for India, which looked out of India’s reach for the majority of the time.

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