India storm Afghanistan out of Mullanpur, register massive innings and 300-run victory in only Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team registered a brilliant performance against Afghanistan in the only Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6, and it was Team India who managed to win the game comfortably by an innings and 300 runs.

The clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing early on a score of 24 runs in 32 deliveries. However, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan built a solid partnership, scoring 100 and 81 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Shubman Gill continued his red-hot form and amassed 126 runs to his name, with Rishabh Pant adding 81 runs to the board as well. Washington Sundar completed his half-century as well, scoring 52 runs in 68 deliveries as India posted a total of 568 runs before declaring in the first innings.

Coming out to bowl, Afghanistan were left helpless as India’s relentless bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the visitors. Rahmat Shah was the highest run-getter for the visitors with 60 runs in 135 deliveries. Manav Suthar was the highest wicket-taker for India in the first innings with six wickets to his name. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets, with Washington Sundar striking once as well.

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Spin heavy attack propelled India to stellar win

Bundling Afghanistan out for a score of 152 runs in the first innings, India enforced a follow-on with a lead of 412 runs. Sediquallah Atal opened the visitors’ innings with a score of 42 runs in 80 deliveries, but the remaining batters were clueless when faced with India’s bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar starred with the ball in the second innings, taking four and three wickets to their name, respectively. Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each as well. India limited Afghanistan to 112 runs in the second innings and won the game by a whopping innings and 300 runs. The side only needed 35.5 overs to bowl out Afghanistan in the second innings, and they will hope to carry this form in the upcoming ODIs as well.

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