India A steamroll Afghanistan A in tri-series clash, book berth for series final

New Delhi:

India A took on Afghanistan A in the 5th game of the ongoing tri-series between India A, Afghanistan A, and Sri Lanka A. The two sides met at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on June 17th, and after batting first, the Men in Blue posted a total of 319 runs in the first innings. The side then bundled out Afghanistan for 218 and won the game by 101 runs.

The clash began with India A coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 58 and 38 runs, respectively. Ruturaj Gaikwad then added 30 runs to the board, with Tilak Varma adding 59 runs to the board.

Furthermore, Kumar Kushagra scored 58 runs in 67 deliveries, and with Vipraj Nigam’s late cameo of 30 runs, India A posted a total of 319 runs in the first innings with the loss of nine wickets. As for Afghanistan A, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdollah Ahmadzai, and Farmanullah were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets to their names. Zahir Khan took one wicket as well.

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Nishant Sindhu performed brilliantly for India in the run chase

With Afghanistan coming out to bat, the side opened its innings with Imran Mir and Hassan Eisakhil scoring 32 and 14 runs, respectively. Khalid Taniwal added 13 runs to his name, with Faisal Shinozada adding 46 runs to the board.

Furthermore, Bahir Shah was the highest run-getter with 57 runs to his name in 52 deliveries. However, despite the middle order’s efforts, Afghanistan fell under the pressure of India’s ruthless bowling attack.

Nishant Sindhu performed brilliantly with the ball, taking four wickets to his name. Yash Thakur took two wickets, with Anshul Kamboj, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge, and Anukul Roy taking one wicket each as well. India bundled out Afghanistan for just 218 and won the game by 101 runs. With the win, the side has also secured its place in the series final, as the Men in Blue now sit in first place with a good run rate, and despite the result of the next game, India will remain in the summit clash.

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