India stay on top of ICC ODI rankings, move one place up in Test standings in annual update

New Delhi:

The Indian men's team continue to dominate the ICC ODI rankings as the Champions Trophy winners stay on top in the ICC annual update released on Monday, May 11. India lead the ODI charts with 118 rating points, five clear of the second-best New Zealand with Australia ranked third with 109 points. Meanwhile, India moved one place up in the Test rankings to now stand at third.

There was a slight dip in points for the Men in Blue, who lost one rating from 119 to tally 118 as per the latest update in the ODI rankings. The Kiwis, who were the runners-up of the 2025 Champions trophy, stay a close second on 113 points. The annual update to the ICC rankings applies 100 percent weightage to matches played since May 2025, whereas the results from the previous two years are given 50 percent weightage.

Pakistan drop as South Africa move up

South Africa moved past Pakistan in the annual update to take the fourth spot from the 1992 World Cup winners. The Proteas side now has 102 ratings, with Pakistan close on their heels at 98 ratings. The rest of the pack in the top 10 remained unchanged as Sri Lanka (96), Afghanistan (93) and England (89), Bangladesh (84) and the West Indies (74) wrap up the top 10.

Battle for ninth place continues

The battle for the ninth place is on as Bangladesh hold that spot currently. The top eight teams in the ODI rankings as of March 31, 2027. If hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are in the top eight, the ninth and the 10th placed teams will earn a direct entry to the World Cup, which will also be co-hosted by Namibia. The Proteas are in fourth, and if they continue to stay there, the ninth-placed team will earn the entry and Bangladesh and the Windies are in a heated battle for it.

India go to third in Test rankings

Meanwhile, there is a one-place jump for India in the Test rankings as per the annual update. India leapfrogged England to take third place with 104 ratings, while England now have 102 points. This is due to England dropping a spot after they lost the weightage of results prior to 30 April 2023. They had defeated New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan before this period.

Australia continue to stay on top of the Test rankings as they have 131 rating points, 12 clear of the second-placed and current Test champions South Africa, who tally 119 points.

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