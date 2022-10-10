'India started to respect Pakistan after loss in World Cup and Asia Cup,' says Ramiz Raja; Ashwin reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ashwin responded the Ramiz Raja's 'One-Billion-Dollar' India team remark.

Ravichandran Ashwin has hit back at Ramiz Raja after the latter made a huge statement on Dawn News, stating that the "one-billion-dollar" Indian team had started to respect Pakistan following the Babar Azam-led side defeating them in last year's T20 World Cup and this year's Asia Cup in the UAE.

Ashwin began by saying that it may be Raja's way of dealing with things, but wins and losses are part of the game.

"That is one way of dealing with it. But look it is a game of cricket, whatever political tensions, we don't play very often. The rivalry is big. It means a lot to the people of both countries but at the end of the day you do understand as a sportsperson that wins and losses are part of the game."

He went on to say that respecting an opponent has nothing to do with wins and loses. "In this format, the margins are going to be so close and to respect an opposition is not something that comes with wins and defeats it comes in the way you are made and we definitely respect the Pakistan side and so do they.

Ashwin also talked about India's bowling woes, stating, "Look we can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and in bilateral series back in India. It's only fair to say the bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand the boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India. When we come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives the bowlers a bit of license to work with,"

Ashwin has been one of India's leading bowlers. As far as his career his concerned, he has taken 66 wickets in 59 matches at an economy of 6.80.

