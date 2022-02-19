India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma named Test captain, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in action (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the Sri Lanka home series. The BCCI named Rohit Sharma as the captain for the Sri Lanka series while Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the squad.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru.

The 34-year-old's appointment comes after Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the position following India's Test series loss to South Africa in January. India lost the three-match series against the Proteas 2-1, despite starting the series with a win.

The two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on 1 March, is supposed to be Rohit's first assignment as the full-time Test captain. He has become a vital member of the Test side for the last couple of years and has become a mainstay at the top of the order as well.

Even though India had other young options like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant to consider for Test captaincy, the selectors have decided to go with the experience of Rohit as a stop-gap option.

Rohit has amassed 3047 runs in 43 Test matches so far, at a pretty good average of 46.87. Almost 50 per cent of these runs have come since he started opening the innings, that too at a much better average of 58.48. He already has eight centuries and 14 fifties to his name in Tests, and this tally is expected to increase further in the time ahead.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

More to follow...