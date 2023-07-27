Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
India squad for Ireland series to be announced this week, Jasprit Bumrah set for comeback - Report

Jasprit Bumrah has not played a competitive game since September last year. He has also started bowling with full intensity at the NCA as per BCCI's latest update.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 19:19 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Team India is scheduled to be played against Ireland in a three-match T20I series in August. The three T20 Internationals are set to be played on August 18, 20 and 23 and the Indian team is likely to rest the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. It remains to be seen who will lead India on the tour even as there is a possiblity of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

Moreover, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce the squad for the Ireland tour this week. Agarkar is currently in the West Indies having flown to the Caribbean during the second Test match of the two-match series that India won 1-0. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Bumrah is set to be picked for the Ireland series. If picked, he will be playing his first competitive match since September last year.

BCCI had provided a huge update on his recovery earlier this week stating that Bumrah had started bowling at full intensity in the National Cricket Academy. He is bowling at full capacity at NCA and is expected to participate in the warm-up games alongside another pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Both pacers are likely to 

