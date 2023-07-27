India squad for Ireland series to be announced this week, Jasprit Bumrah set for comeback - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Team India is scheduled to be played against Ireland in a three-match T20I series in August. The three T20 Internationals are set to be played on August 18, 20 and 23 and the Indian team is likely to rest the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. It remains to be seen who will lead India on the tour even as there is a possiblity of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

Moreover, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce the squad for the Ireland tour this week. Agarkar is currently in the West Indies having flown to the Caribbean during the second Test match of the two-match series that India won 1-0. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Bumrah is set to be picked for the Ireland series. If picked, he will be playing his first competitive match since September last year.

BCCI had provided a huge update on his recovery earlier this week stating that Bumrah had started bowling at full intensity in the National Cricket Academy. He is bowling at full capacity at NCA and is expected to participate in the warm-up games alongside another pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Both pacers are likely to

