India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outing

India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outingIndia squad for Bangladesh Test series: Indian players look to impress the Indian selectors with their performances in the Duleep Trophy 2024. All eyes are on Test probables like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Sarafraz Khan among others as they push for places in the Indian team for the two-match series. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will pick the squad for the series after considering the performances in the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Follow for all the updates on the squad announcement for India's Test series against Bangladesh.