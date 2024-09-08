India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outing

India B have registered an emphatic win of 76 runs against India A in the first round of the Duleep trophy. KL Rahul hung around and hit a fifty but it was not enough as others hardly stood to face the force of the opposition bowlers. Akash Deep hit 43 from 42 balls but it went to India B pretty comprehensively.

Earlier, India C had defeated India D after chasing 233 runs with four wickets in hand.