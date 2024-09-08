Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outing
Live now

India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outing

India squad for Bangladesh Test series: India are set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series from September 19 onwards. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will pick the Indian squad for the home series. Duleep Trophy performances will hold key in the selection.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 16:31 IST
Indian Test cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY Indian Test cricket team.

India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Probables look to impress selectors with Duleep Trophy outing

India squad for Bangladesh Test series: Indian players look to impress the Indian selectors with their performances in the Duleep Trophy 2024. All eyes are on Test probables like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Sarafraz Khan among others as they push for places in the Indian team for the two-match series. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will pick the squad for the series after considering the performances in the first round of the Duleep Trophy. Follow for all the updates on the squad announcement for India's Test series against Bangladesh.

 

Live updates :India squad announcement for Bangladesh Test series

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 08, 2024 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India squad for Bangladesh series: Duleep Trophy first round done and dusted

    India B have registered an emphatic win of 76 runs against India A in the first round of the Duleep trophy. KL Rahul hung around and hit a fifty but it was not enough as others hardly stood to face the force of the opposition bowlers. Akash Deep hit 43 from 42 balls but it went to India B pretty comprehensively. 

    Earlier, India C had defeated India D after chasing 233 runs with four wickets in hand. 

  • Sep 08, 2024 4:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India squad for Bangladesh series: Test probables look to impress from Duleep Trophy outing

    Test probables are looking to impress the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee from their performances in the Duleep Trophy. The fates of several probable like KL Rahul, Sarafraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep among others will be decided by the selectors.

  • Sep 08, 2024 4:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's Test season to kick off vs Bangladesh

    In what will be an extremely busy Test season for India, the Men in Blue are set to play 10 Test matches in the coming five months. New coach Gautam Gambhir will have some big tests lined-up for him, especially after the ODI series loss to Sri Lanka with India set to face Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia in the red-ball format till early January. 

    The squad for the Bangladesh series is set to be picked and Test probable are pushing hard for their place in the team. Follow this place for all the updates regarding the squad selection.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement