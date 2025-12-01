India, South Africa script fixture history in Ranchi after Proteas nearly pull off 350-run chase in 1st ODI South Africa nearly pulled off the unthinkable in the first ODI in Ranchi after the middle order and lower middle order chipped in, with Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch shining through. However, 349 eventually proved to be just enough for India to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ranchi:

South Africa just never gave up and had almost pulled off the 350-run chase against India in the ODI series opener in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30, before the hosts prevailed by 17 runs. The all-round duo of Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch packed more than just punches, as their 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 69 balls helped the Proteas storm back into the contest, having been reduced to 11/3 at the start of the innings.

However, Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul kept the Proteas in check in the middle overs, and India managed to eke out a 17-run win to go 1-0 up in the series. It was everything that one would have wanted in an ODI game - a Virat Kohli special, India's middle-order fighting it out to push the score to 349, wickets in the powerplay, a fightback from South Africa's middle and lower-middle order and eventually an India win. The encounter ended up creating history as 681 (349 and 332) was the highest match aggregate in an ODI between India and South Africa.

The Ranchi ODI surpassed the aggregate of the Mumbai ODI, the series decider in 2015, when South Africa had amassed a massive 438 runs on the back of AB de Villiers' video game knock, combined with Faf du Plessis' century before India folded for just 224. 662 was the previous highest aggregate for an India-South Africa ODI.

The Ranchi clash also surpassed that Mumbai game's six-hitting tally with 28 being hit on Sunday, the most in an ODI between the two sides, with Virat Kohli, the only centurion of the match, hitting seven alone.

The Indian win was set up by the 136-run stand between the two seasoned pros, Kohli and Rohit Sharma, before the stand-in captain, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja helped the Men in Blue add crucial 80 runs in the final 10 to take the total close to the 350 mark, which was eventually enough.

South Africa will be proud of the fight, but will rue the early collapse, which was a glaring loss of control of the game for the visitors. The second ODI will take place in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.