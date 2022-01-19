India skipper Yash Dhull, 5 others test positive for COVID, miss U19-WC game against Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI File photo of India U19 team

Highlights Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Yadav, Vasu Vats, Parakh, and Yadav were also found infected.

Because of this incident India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

Skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa.

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four of their teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before the match our captain and vice-captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive," a BCCI official told PTI.

"So they, as a precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated," the official added.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game. Nishant Sindhu led the team in the absence of Dhull.