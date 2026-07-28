India's U19 World Cup final centurion denied bail following match-fixing allegations in LPL

Colombo:

Former India Under-19 cricketer, who scored a century in the 2018 final against Australia, and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra will remain in judicial custody after a Colombo court declined his request for early bail in an investigation into alleged match-fixing linked to the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026.

Kalra and fellow Indian national Yuvraj Pushpa had sought release before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after being remanded until July 31 following their arrests earlier this month. The court, however, allowed the existing remand order to continue after hearing submissions from both sides.

According to PTI, the defence argued that both accused should be granted bail on medical grounds, citing health concerns. The prosecution opposed the application, stating that the inquiry by the Sri Lanka Police's Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports had not been completed. The magistrate subsequently rejected the plea.

Five players joined case against Kalra

The investigation centres on allegations that players competing in this season's Lanka Premier League were approached in an attempt to influence matches. What began with complaints from three Sri Lankan internationals has since widened, with the court being informed that two more domestic cricketers have joined the case, taking the total number of complainants to five.

Authorities had earlier informed the court that multiple players allegedly received approaches connected to match-fixing. Investigators also stated that the players alerted the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit before continuing communication with the suspects under official supervision as part of the probe.

The prosecution has further claimed that investigators possess recorded telephone conversations linked to the alleged approaches along with video material connected to the case. The defence has disputed the allegations and maintained there is no evidence that Kalra offered any bribe.

Notably, the case has unfolded during the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League, which began on July 17 and will conclude on August 8. It has also coincided with developments involving the Jaffna Kings franchise. On July 23, commercial rights holder Innovative Production Group, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, ended the franchise agreement with Sports Commune after citing failure to meet financial obligations.

Following that decision, Sri Lanka Cricket and the league assumed operational control of Jaffna Kings. Despite the ownership changes, the franchise has continued participating in the tournament with their existing squad and fixtures.

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