India's trio of centurions from Ahmedabad Test rise in latest ICC rankings, Dhruv Jurel biggest gainer Dhruv Jurel, who slammed his maiden Test century during the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, was one of the three centurions for India last week alongside KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja and all three of them improved their standings in the latest ICC rankings.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel gained 20 spots in the ICC rankings after smashing his maiden Test century in the series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad last week. Jurel, who was the backup keeper to Rishabh Pant during the England tour, was the first-choice stumper for the series and the 24-year-old showed that he deserved his opportunity and found himself up from the 85th spot to the 65th. Jurel was not the only century-maker for India in the first Test and KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also improved their respective standings.

Rahul was up by four spots to 35th position while Jadeja moved up by six spots to 25th place. Jadeja, who slammed a century and three fifties in England, continued his batting form in Test cricket while Rahul, already has had his best aggregate in a calendar year in the format, having permanently gotten his batting position of opening the innings.

Among other batters, Rahul's opening partner Yashavi Jaiswal dropped a couple of spots and hence, was out of the top five. Sundar, who remained unbeaten on 9 (13), rose three spots while Indian Test captain Shubman Gill stayed in his 13th spot, despite scoring a half-century in Ahmedabad.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves, who offered resistance in both innings with the bat, returning with scores of 32 and 25, gained 11 spots to climb to 76th place.