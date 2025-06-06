India's T20I, ODI World Cup winner Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all forms of cricket India's veteran spinner, Piyush Chawla took to social media and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 36. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007, and the side's ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011 as well.

36-year-old veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla recently came forward and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The veteran took to social media and shared a heartfelt message where he announced his decision to the fans. It is worth noting that Chawla was a part of India’s T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007 and the ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011 as well.

Throughout his career, he represented the Indian team across 25 ODIs, 3 Test matches, and 7 T20Is, where he took a total of 43 wickets across formats. Furthermore, he has also represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, being a part of KKR’s 2014 title-winning team.

