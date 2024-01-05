T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: Find out India's fixtures, dates and venues

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team at World Cup 2022 in Australia

The ICC revealed the full schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 5. Tournament co-hosts USA will clash against neighbours Canada in the opening game on June 1 while India will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

India are drawn in Group A with rivals Pakistan once again and both cricket giants will clash in the high-voltage game at New York's Eisenhower Park on June 9. Ireland, Canada and tournament co-hosts United States of America are other three teams in Group A.

20 teams are divided into four groups and will play in a single round-robin format. Two teams from each group will qualify for the second round and will be divided into two groups of four. Both India and Pakistan are likely to top Group A and comfortably qualify for the second round.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule:

India vs Ireland, June 5, Eisenhower Park, New York (8:30 PM IST) India vs Pakistan, June 9, Eisenhower Park, New York (8:30 PM IST) India vs USA, June 12, Eisenhower Park, New York (8:30 PM IST) India vs Canada, June 15, Lauderhill, Florida (8:30 PM IST)

India dominate a head-to-head record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game with eight wins in 12 T20I matches. In the T20 World Cup history, India have won six of seven encounters against their rivals.

The star batter Virat Kohli played a sensational knock of 82* off just 53 balls in Melbourne during the last T20I encounter between the two teams. Kohli's heroics helped India beat Pakistan by four wickets but the latter finished the tournament as runner-up while India got knocked out by eventual champions England in the semifinal.