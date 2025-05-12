India's Sneh Rana equals 22-year-old Women's ODI record after scalping 15 wickets in Sri Lanka tri-series India made light work of Sri Lanka women in the tri-series final in Colombo on Sunday, as Smriti Mandhana, with her 11th ODI century and Sneh Rana, with a four-fer, starred for the Women in Blue. Rana, particularly, was in fine form in her return assignment, taking 3-plus wickets in four games.

Colombo:

Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana continued her smashing form in the tri-series as she registered a fourth three-plus wicket haul in five matches and decisively in the final as the Women in Blue made short work of Sri Lanka in the tri-series summit clash on Sunday, May 11, in Colombo. Rana's spell read 4/38, which took her tally to 15 wickets for the series. 15 wickets were the joint-most taken by a bowler in a women's ODI series with more than two teams (not including World Cups).

Rana equalled the tally of former Australian bowler, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who also scalped 15 wickets in the World Series in New Zealand, back in 2003, featuring the likes of India, Australia, New Zealand and England. In five matches, Rana had a couple of three-wicket hauls, one four-fer in the final and a fifer against South Africa in one of the group games.

Most wickets in a multi-nation series in women's ODIs (3-4 teams)

Sneh Rana (India) - 15 wickets (5 innings) - Sri Lanka tri-series (2025)

Cathryn Fitzpatrick (Australia) - 15 wickets - World Series in New Zealand (2003)

Nooshin Al Khadeer (India) - 14 wickets (7 innings) - World Series in New Zealand (2003)

Kirsten Pike (Australia) - 14 wickets (7 innings) - Quadrangular Series in India (2007)

Rana, who was signed by RCB as a replacement player in WPL 2025, impressed with both bat and ball in a few appearances for the 2024 champions and hence, earned a recall for the Indian team and now after a series to remember, the veteran spin all-rounder has slammed the door of selection for this year's World Cup.

As for the match, it was set up by the opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who smashed her 11th ODI century and some viral contributions from the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues as the visitors piled on a score of 342/7 after choosing to bat first, which was eventually too much for Sri Lanka.