India's schedule for Women's World Cup warmups announced, check complete fixtures The upcoming Women's ODI World Cup will begin on September 30 and will be organised by India and Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

New Delhi:

India will be playing two warm up matches ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, being jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will be locking horns against England and New Zealand in their two warm-up matches before the tournament, while an Indian A side will face South Africa in a practice match.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up fixtures. India's opening warmup match against England will take place on September 25 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground, while their second game, against New Zealand, will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 27. The Indian A team will face the Proteas women's team on September 28 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground.

Pakistan to face Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka A in warm-ups

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their warmup matches in Colombo on September 25 and 28 at the Colombo Cricket Club against Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka 'A' teams, respectively.

"In all, nine day-night matches will be played from 25-28 September at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 ground (both Bengaluru), R Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club (both Colombo)," ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

Defending champions Australia to face England

Meanwhile, the 2022 defending champions, Australia, will be facing the 2017 champions, England, in their only warm-up match. It will also be England's only practice game ahead of the World Cup. That fixture will take place on September 27 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground.

The World Cup returns to the sub-continent after 12 years. The tournament will be played from September 30 to November 2 at five venues - M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premdasa Stadium (Colombo).

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up schedule

25 September: India v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: South Africa v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

25 September: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ‘A’, R.Premadasa, Colombo, 3 PM

27 September: Australia v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: India v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

28 September: South Africa v India ‘A’, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

28 September: Pakistan v Sri Lanka ‘A’, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM