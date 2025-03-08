India's record in ICC finals ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 showdown against New Zealand India will be looking to get their hands on their third Champions Trophy title as the Men in Blue face New Zealand in the final of the 2025 edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have earlier shared the 2002 Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka before winning one in 2013.

With the glory at stake, India and New Zealand are poised to face each other in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, 9 March. Two heavyweights and formidable contenders will give their all as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium awaits a winner in just just over a day from now.

India will aim to add a third title to their Champions Trophy cabinet after sharing one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and winning another in 2013. The Indian team has reached a record-extending fifth Champions Trophy final, which is also their third consecutive summit clash.

India reached the final after defeating their nemesis, Australia, in the semi-final, with Virat Kohli shining in a 265-run chase. The Kiwis progressed to the showdown after comfortably overcoming South Africa, who faltered at the semi-final stage once again.

India's record in ICC tournament finals

India have played 13 ICC finals across the three formats and have six ICC titles, including the shared Champions Trophy crown with Sri Lanka.

India's first ICC title was the famous 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's leadership, while their recent global trophy came under Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India in ICC finals

Matches Played: 13

Matches won: 5

No result: 1

Losses: 7

Rohit will be leading India into their fourth ICC final, which will be the joint-most with Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni. He is the first-ever captain in the world to take their team into the final of all four ICC events. Rohit took the Men in Blue to the finals of the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship 2023 alongside the victorious run in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Champions Trophy 2025 final completes a full circle of ICC finals for the veteran Indian star.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have played six ICC finals till now and have two wins, both of which came against India. They won the 2000 Champions Trophy after beating India in the summit clash before adding another silverware in 2021 by defeating the Indian team in the WTC final.

The Kiwis have played two Champions Trophy finals - in 2000 and 2009. While they defeated the Indian team in 2000, they lost to Australia in the 2009 Champions Trophy final.