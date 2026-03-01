India's probable XI vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Arshdeep Singh OUT? What about Rinku Singh?

Kolkata:

India can field an extra spinner in the must-win clash against West Indies in the ongoing Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026. Kuldeep Yadav, who featured only in the game against Pakistan, can make his return to the playing XI at the iconic Eden Gardens, which was once his home turf in the IPL. However, the decision of his inclusion will only be taken after the team management analyse the pitch on the matchday.

In case Kuldeep is added, Arshdeep Singh is very likely to sit out. Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace department, with support from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. When it comes to the spin department, spin wizard Varun Chakravarthy is yet to find his mojo, while Axar Patel hasn't been very effective either.

However, India can't bench either of them as Varun has been a serial match-winner for the Indian team and on known conditions, he can be a massive threat. Axar, on the other hand, will provide the much-needed batting assistance that the hosts often look for. Hence, it will once again be Arshdeep, who will have to sit out if Kuldeep comes back.

Update on Rinku Singh

On the pre-match presser, coach Ryan ten Doeschate informed that the Rinku Singh will join the squad on Saturday night and will be available for selection for the Sunday game. However, in all likelihood, the Aligarh-born will be part of the reserve squad.

He was benched in the Zimbabwe game as well, since India tried a different combination, that allowed Sanju Samson return to the playing XI. He opened the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Ishan Kishan moved to three and Tilak Varma to six. That led to Rinku's exclusion, whose form was also under the scanner.

India may use him as a substitute fielder against West Indies, similar to his role against Zimbabwe. However, it is very possible for the cricketer to not step out of the dressing room at all.

The Shai Hope-led side, on the other hand, is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI. They could consider bringing Alzarri Joseph back, but benching Roston Chase might not be a good idea, given his batting prowess.

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kudeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read: