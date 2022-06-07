Dream Eleven: probable list of players to take on Proteas T20I challenge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Probable XI for India to take on South Africa

Highlights T20I series against South Africa to begin on June 9, 2022 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The three match T20I series likely to test youngsters for the upcoming T20I world cup

Time has just flown by after IPL 2022 concluded and we are in for the much anticipated bilateral series between India and South Africa. With the big guns rested which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, a lot of spots have opened up and the young guns will be put through the test just to determine if they can qualify for India's T20 World Cup Squad.

Here is a list of probable eleven that might take the field at Arun Jaitley Stadium against Temba Bavuma's South African side.

The opening pair:

For a long time now KL Rahul has been opening the batting for India in the white ball formats either in the absence of Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul even opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 but his strike rate was a matter of concern and keeping the ICC T20I world cup in mind, India might open with Ishan Kishan and CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad. The left-right combination is what teams in international cricket desire and both Gaikwad and Kishan, as opening pair who can counter-attack at their own will.

The all-important no.3:

This is one batting position where the greats of the game have batted, especially in the white ball format. KL Rahul is a wonderful stroke maker who can anchor the innings and accelerate at the end to keep the momentum on India's side.

The explosive middle order:

India's middle order is something that can walk into any international set up straight away, with the likes of Iyer, Pant, and Pandya, the men in blue can expect lots of fireworks that can send any opposition in frenzy. All of these three can keep the scoreboard ticking and are equally good against spin and pace. Iyer has been vulnerable against the short deliveries lately, but on his day he can just tear into the opposition and provide India with a strong finish.

The gritty lower middle order:

With all bases covered in the top six which also includes Hardik Pandya who can give a few overs here and there, the lower middle order that India might play is also handy with the bat. In tight situations, all the three including Bhuvaneshwar, Axar & Harshal are well adept at scoring brisk runs for their team and do not let the pressure mount on the other batsman. These three assure that India bats deep. As far as the bowling is concerned, three of them make for a lethal bowling lineup which includes left arm spin from Harshal, death bowling from Bhuvaneshwar and Harshal which can choke the life out of the opposition's innings

The tail:

Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi had a decent run in the IPL and have impressed everybody with their bowling prowess. These two may not be that handy with the bat and might contribute very little, but they are game changers with the bowl and can strike at regular intervals whenever the skipper needs them to do so.

India's Probable XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/VC), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi