India's Probable Playing 11 for WTC final against Australia as BCCI announces squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Playing 11

WTC Final IND vs AUS: The final match of the World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia at The Oval, London beginning on the 7th of June. BCCI, on Tuesday, announced its squad for the high-voltage match. A squad of 15 players led by Rohit Sharma has been announced. Let's take a look at the players that Rohit Sharma can include in his playing 11. Among these, there are two players who are returning to Team India's Test squad after a long time.

India's top order is expected to remain unchanged in the WTC Test final between India and Australia. Skipper Rohit Sharma would like to play this match with the same top order which was in the Border Gavaskar series. Rohit and Shubman Gill can be seen beginning the innings and Cheteshwar Pujara will bat at number three. Pujara is currently playing county cricket. On the other hand, Virat Kohli will bat at number four. Talking about number five, Ajinkya Rahane can be given a chance in playing 11. Rahane is currently batting brilliantly in the IPL. He made a return to the Indian squad after January 2022.

KS Bharat will be seen playing as a wicketkeeper in the team and Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will bat at number 7 and 8 as spin all-rounders. Looking at the pitch conditions, Shardul Thakur can be given a chance at number 9 in the team. Shardul will be making a comeback in Team India after a long time. He played his last Test match in June 2022.

In the final match against Australia, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami will be part of Team India as fast bowlers. Both these bowlers, who throw the ball at a speed of 140 km are expected to prove lethal.

India's playing 11 against Australia

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Latest Cricket News