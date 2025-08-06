India's pace duo of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna achieve career-best rankings after Oval Test heroics Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who shared 17 wickets between themselves out of 19 in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, earned massive gains in the latest ICC Rankings for bowlers. India won the series decider by six runs to level the series.

London:

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna achieved their respective career-best rating points in the latest ICC rankings, following their exploits in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Siraj, who picked a fifer on the final day and ended up with figures of 9/190 for the match, gained 12 places to jump to 15th spot, with 674 rating points, while Krishna, who took eight wickets for the match, rose by 25 places to 59th spot, with rating points of 368.

Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stayed at the top of the list for Test bowlers, even though he didn't participate in the Oval Test. New Zealand's Matt Henry, who also accounted for nine wickets of Zimbabwe in his side's first Test in Bulawayo, broke through into the top five at No.4, separating the two Australian seamers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who slid down to No.5.

Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep all lost their standings after having little to no impact in the Oval Test. For England, both the pacers taking five-wicket hauls, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, gained some lost ground. Atkinson was back in the top 10, at joint-10th place alongside Mitchell Starc after taking eight wickets at the Oval. Similarly, Tongue, who also had eight in the game despite going for some more runs, gained 14 places to be in 46th spot.

From the Zimbabwe-New Zealand Test, bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith jumped 24 spots to be in 86th place after taking three wickets in the first innings, before being ruled out of the match and the series after suffering abdominal strain.

Among batters, Joe Root stayed at the top while Harry Brook climbed to the second position, above Kane Williamson. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, another centurion from the Oval Test, returned to the top five. However, Indian skipper Shubman Gill, after low scores in the series decider, lost four spots to be in the 13th spot. Elsewhere, Akeal Hosein gained a spot to be at No.3 in T20Is, forcing Varun Chakravarthy to drop to No.4.