India's leading Test players likely to play against England Lions for 'A' team ahead of five-match series Team India are scheduled to tour England for the five-match Test series soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to conclude on May 25. The first Test between India and England will commence on June 20.

Team India are scheduled to tour England soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The five-match Test series between India and England will mark the start of the fourth edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 20. Ahead of the series, India A will also tour England and according to reports, some of the frontline players from the main Test team are expected to play two four-day matches.

For the unversed, the two four-day matches are set to be played on May 30 and June 6 between India A and England Lions at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury and County Ground in Northampton, respectively. Depending on the progress of their respective IPL teams, India's Test players will travel to the UK and participate in the four-day matches in the lead-up to the series to get acclimatised to the conditions.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Karun Nair who showed excellent form in domestic cricket this season for Vidarbha and helped them win the Ranji Trophy, is set to be picked in the India A squad. He smashed 863 runs in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season in nine matches at an average of 54 with four centuries and two fifies to his name.

"There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then," a source close to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Rohit Sharms is likely to lead the Indian team after his recent announcement that he isn't retiring after winning the Champions Trophy. India will be fretting over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness who hasn't played a single competitive game since the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year in January. Bumrah is also ruled out of a few matches in the ongoing IPL 2025.