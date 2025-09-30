India’s golden chance to change women’s cricket forever The Indian team will compete against some of the best sides in world cricket in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The tournament kicks off on Septmber 30, and with India being the hosts, the Men in Blue have a chance at changing history.

New Delhi:

When India’s men’s cricket team lifted the ODI World Cup trophy on home soil in 2011, it was more than just a sporting triumph; it marked a defining moment that transformed the nation’s cricketing landscape. While some might point to the 1983 World Cup, Jagmohan Dalmiya’s tenure as BCCI president, or Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary influence in popularising the sport, the 2011 victory stands apart.

It fundamentally changed how India approaches cricket today, and, on the business front, its impact remains unmatched. The sport has turned out to be a multi-billion-dollar industry in India right now, and if not for the success in 2011, things wouldn’t have been as easy.

Notably, this historic win came just three years after the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, and the powerful combination of the IPL’s rise alongside the World Cup success sparked an unprecedented revolution in Indian cricket.

The 2011 ODI World Cup and its impact

The 2011 World Cup victory, led by MS Dhoni, inspired millions and created a wave of cricket fever across India. The IPL’s competitive environment had nurtured a new generation of players who had honed their skills against the world’s best, bringing a fresh energy and tactical innovation to the national team.

Post-2011, cricket transformed into a multi-billion-dollar industry in India. Investments skyrocketed, not only in the IPL but also at grassroots and domestic levels. Viewership surged, sponsorships poured in, and cricket became embedded deeper into India’s cultural fabric. The win also strengthened India’s global cricketing influence and fostered the belief that Indian teams could dominate on the world stage.

Before 2011, Australia dominated the world cricket scene, but India’s World Cup triumph marked the beginning of a power shift. With the IPL’s soaring popularity fuelling this rise, Indian cricket began asserting its dominance on the global stage.

The BCCI quickly emerged as the most influential cricket board worldwide, taking on a leadership role in shaping and nurturing the future of international cricket. They supported Afghanistan thoroughly when the country was building its cricketing foundation, and now, they are one of the forces to reckon with in white-ball cricket.

The dawn of a new era awaits

The Women’s Premier League (WPL), launched in 2023, mirrors the IPL’s beginnings. It offers female cricketers a professional, high-profile platform for growth, skill development, and financial rewards. Just like the IPL’s role in grooming men’s cricket talent, the WPL is poised to uplift Indian women’s cricket to elite levels.

Now, with India hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025, just two years after the WPL’s launch, the stage is set for another historic moment. A World Cup victory on home soil could trigger a revolution in women’s sports, akin to what 2011 did for men’s cricket.

What the win in 2025 could mean for women’s cricket and beyond

Winning the Women’s World Cup on home soil would create a seismic impact on Indian sports culture. Much like the 2011 men’s victory inspired a generation of boys to take up cricket, a women’s World Cup win could motivate millions of girls across the country to embrace the sport. This breakthrough would challenge long-standing gender barriers and open new doors for women’s participation in cricket at all levels.

Such a monumental success would also drive a surge in investment from both the government and the private sector. Increased funding would lead to the development of better training facilities, specialised academies, and expanded competitive opportunities for women cricketers starting from the grassroots. This enhanced infrastructure is crucial for sustaining the growth of women’s cricket and nurturing future champions.

Beyond cricket, a World Cup triumph would shine a bright spotlight on women’s sports in India as a whole. It would encourage greater media coverage and attract more sponsorship deals, fuelling the creation and expansion of professional leagues across various sports disciplines. This increased visibility would help elevate the status of women athletes nationwide.

Furthermore, in a country where cultural and societal norms often limit women’s involvement in sports, winning the World Cup would serve as a powerful catalyst for change. It would empower women and girls from diverse backgrounds to challenge traditional barriers, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for female athletes across India.

Parallels and possibilities

Just as the IPL and 2011 World Cup win propelled men’s cricket into a new stratosphere of success and popularity, the WPL, combined with a victorious 2025 World Cup, could reshape the narrative for women’s cricket. It could create a virtuous cycle where talent is nurtured, performances improve, and fan engagement grows exponentially.

Realistic chances

India enters the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup as strong contenders, riding high on the momentum built through the WPL and recent set of performances. With experienced players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the batting, combined with a balanced bowling attack featuring Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, India have both depth and skill across departments.

Hosting the tournament provides a huge advantage, with familiar conditions and fervent home support boosting the team’s confidence. While traditional powerhouses like Australia and England remain tough challengers, India’s growing consistency and aggressive style make it a serious threat. If they maintain fitness and focus, India could replicate the men’s 2011 triumph and create a historic breakthrough in women’s cricket. However, first and foremost, mental preparation is going to be everything.

Also Read: