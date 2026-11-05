India's first ODI vs Sri Lanka shifted from Delhi, BCCI announces new venue

New Delhi:

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be hosted on December 13, has been rescheduled from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. BCCI has confirmed the development, stating that the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) informed them about possible weather disruption and also informed them that the stadium is currently under renovation.

The venue for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026,” BCCI’s statement read.

India will play a three-match ODI series against the Lankan Lions, which will also be their final 50-over series in the 2026 calendar year. After the game in Visakhapatnam, the action will shift to Bengaluru for the second ODI, while Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final clash.

In the meantime, DDCA in October clarified that the goal was to host the opening ODI of the series, but things didn’t go as per the plan.

Will Kohli get his final home game?

In all likelihood, star batter Virat Kohli is expected to call his international career after the ODI World Cup. Keeping that in mind, the match against Sri Lanka could very well have been his final outing with the national team on his home turf. Now, with no ODI game planned to be hosted in Delhi, there’s currently significant doubt whether the 38-year-old will be able to enjoy a farewell match at home. The decision now lies in the BCCI’s hands on whether Delhi will host an ODI game in 2027.

Meanwhile, after the ODI series, India will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The matches will be hosted on December 22, 24 and 27, respectively. Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will be hosting the matches. After the series ends, the Indian team will enjoy a small break before they regroup again for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting January 3 in Kolkata.

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