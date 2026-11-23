The first Test of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand finally came to a fitting end after five days of a gruelling battle between the two sides; the match ended in a draw as the duo of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell held the fort down for the hosts in Wellington.

It is interesting to note that the clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after losing the toss. On a completely grassy pitch, India dominated the proceedings in the early stages, reducing the Black Caps to a score of 80/5. However, the partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, who scored 175 and 118 runs, respectively, saw New Zealand post a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the game. India’s Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for the side in the first innings with four wickets to his name.

With the Indian team coming out to bat, the side put forth a brilliant showing. The team opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scoring 85 and 136 runs, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal amassed 80 runs, while Shubman Gill missed out on a century, adding 98 runs to his name. Furthermore, Rishabh Pant completed his century as well, scoring 128 runs, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 78, as India posted a total of 720 runs in the first innings before declaring.

Glenn Phillips-Daryl Mitchell hold the fort for New Zealand

New Zealand came out to bat in the second innings with a trail of 352 runs. India got off to an exceptional start to the second innings as skipper Tom Latham departed for a duck. Henry Nicholls scored 31 runs to his name, with Rachin Ravindra adding 37.

Devon Conway played a resilient knock, adding 65 runs to his name. With New Zealand losing wickets, the duo of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell played resilient knocks, staying unbeaten on scores of 26* and 49* as day 5 came to an end an hour early due to the teams shaking hands and ending the game in a draw.

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