India's batting coach throws weight behind Rohit Sharma amid struggles with the bat

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss against England in the second ODI of the ongoing three-game series. After winning the first game, the Men in Blue failed to get the job done in the second ODI that was held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16th.

There were several talking points from the game, with the biggest one being the performance of Rohit Sharma. The veteran batter played a total of 47 deliveries in his innings and scored 26 runs to his name as well. After the game, reports also emerged that the upcoming third ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground could be Rohit Sharma’s final ODI game for the Indian team.

Reflecting on the same and his performances, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak came forward and threw his weight behind Rohit Sharma, coming forward in his support.

"I don't think a player as big as Rohit can feel the pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yes he hasn't scored in two games. I don't think that makes any difference. But today also it looked like he'll get a good innings but that's okay [that he didn't get a big score],’ Kotak told the media after the second ODI.

Rohit aims to improve in third ODI

The first two ODIs of the series have been forgettable for Rohit Sharma. When India chased down a target of 259 runs in the first ODI, Rohit was unable to make much impact as he was dismissed for 11 runs in 21 deliveries. Furthermore, he amassed 26 runs in the second ODI as well.

With reports surrounding his potential international retirement, Rohit Sharma will be desperate to improve. Widely revered as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Rohit will look to put in his best show as India takes on England in the third ODI.

The two sides will meet for the clash at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, and with the series on the line, it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the game, as they would look to put in their best performances.

Also Read: