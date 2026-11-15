India's all-round show seals 22-run win against New Zealand, clinch ODI series 3-1

India and New Zealand took on each other in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th, and it was the Indian team that came out on top after a thrilling end to the clash as they registered a 22-run victory to clinch the ODI series.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened its innings with Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad coming out to bat. While Gaikwad was dismissed on a score of 18 runs, Rohit Sharma was sent packing on a score of seven runs. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer departed on scores of 5 and 22 runs, respectively.

After the collapse of the top order, India’s middle order stabilised the innings for the side. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 runs each. Naman Dhir added 22 runs to his name, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh scoring 14 runs each as India posted a total of 209 runs in the first innings.

As for New Zealand, Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each. Matthew Fisher took two wickets, with Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell striking once each.

Brilliant bowling helped India register victory to clinch the series

Speaking of the run chase, New Zealand opened its innings with Will Young and Tim Seifert coming out to bat. While Young scored 22 runs, Seifert amassed 14 runs to his name. Nick Kelly added 24 runs to his name, with Dean Foxcroft adding 31 runs to his name as well.

Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell failed to make an impact on the game as Mitchell Santner also departed on a score of 24 runs. Kristian Clarke added 16 runs to his name, but the Indian team’s tight bowling helped them limit New Zealand to a score of 187 as the Indian team won the game by 22 runs.

With the victory, the Men in Blue have also clinched the ODI series with a score of 3-1 as well, and the team will look to maintain this momentum in the upcoming Test series.

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