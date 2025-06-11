India's absence in World Test Championship final ends two-year dominance in ICC tournaments With South Africa all set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, the Indian team's brilliant streak of playing every ICC final since the WTC final 2023 comes to an end with the upcoming clash between South Africa and Australia.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the final of the World Test Championship. The 2023-25 cycle ended with South Africa atop the standings and Australia in second place, and both sides will now take on each other in the WTC final. The marquee clash will be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 11.

Where South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, Pat Cummins will be leading Australia in the clash; both skippers will be hoping to put in excellent performances in hopes of propelling their side to an ICC title. It is worth noting that with South Africa taking on Australia in the final, the clash has resulted in the Indian team’s exceptional ICC final streak being broken.

It is interesting to note that India missing the clash will mean that an ICC final will be played without India for the first time in two years. Team India was a part of the WTC final 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 final, T20 World Cup 2024 final, and the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Not being a part of the WTC 2025 final will mean that India will miss their first ICC final since 2023.

Notably, the clash between South Africa and Australia will be the very first WTC final played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, and both sides have been in excellent form as of late as well. While the Proteas have won their last five Test matches, Australia has won their last four and has drawn one.

Furthermore, South Africa and Australia have taken on each other three times in neutral Test matches. All three of those games were played in 1912, with the Aussies winning two at Manchester and Lord’s, with the third clash in Nottingham resulting in a draw. With both teams in top form, the upcoming WTC final could be quite the thriller as the two sides look to the prized title.