India's 1st day heroics against AFG sends visitors into a frenzy, hosts achieve massive feat

New Delhi:

The Indian team put in a brilliant performance on day 1 of the ongoing, sole Test against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6, and the clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal, the rest of the Indian batters put in a brilliant performance. KL Rahul amassed 100 runs in 165 deliveries, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 81 runs. The day ended with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant going unbeaten on scores of 103* and 50* runs as India posted a total of 368 runs on the first day.

Doing so, the Indian team entered an elite list, as the score of 368 was the fourth highest number of runs scored on the 1st day of a Test match in India. Afghanistan have been desperate for wickets, and with Gill and Pant set on the crease, the visitors will hope for quick wickets on day 2, whereas the Indian team will look to extend their dominance with the bat.

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KL Rahul gave his take on his performance.

After the end of day 1, KL Rahul took centre stage and talked about the performance that he put in on the first day, having completed his century. Rahul opened up on making the switch from T20 cricket to Tests and how delighted he was with the ton.

“Yeah, I'm really happy that I could get some time in the middle and make that switch from T20 to Test cricket in a couple of days' time. And yeah, that was the most pleasing thing. But yeah, really hot, so there wasn't much time for me to feel happy or satisfied with the way I batted. I was just exhausted by the end of it,” KL Rahul said after the day.

Most runs on the 1st day of a Test in India:

417/2 - IND vs SL, Kanpur, 2009

385/6 - IND vs SL, Ahmedabad, 2009

371/4 - IND vs SL, Delhi, 2017

368/3 - IND vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

366/8 - SL vs IND, Brabourne, 2009

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