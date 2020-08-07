India remain hosts for ICC 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia to hold 2022 edition

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T20 World Cup

India have retained their hosting rights for the 2021 T20 World Cup while Australia will be hosting the 2022 edition of the tournament. Earlier this summer, ICC had cancelled the 2020 World T20 slated to be held in Australia, due to the rising concern in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

The decisions were taken by the ICC Business Corporation which met virtually on Friday.

The 2021 World Cup will be held in India between October and November with the final on November 14. Meanwhile, Australia, who were originally slated to hold the tournament in 2020, will now be the host for the 2022 edition between October and November with the final on November 13.

In another significant development, the 50-over Women's World Cup has also been shifted back by a year to 2022. It was originally scheduled to happen in New Zeland between February 6 and March 7, to 2022.

More to follow...

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage