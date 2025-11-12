India release Nitish Kumar Reddy from squad ahead of 1st Test vs South Africa, Know why Team India have released all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from the squad ahead of the first Test against South Africa, starting from November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The development comes hours after it was confirmed that Reddy might not get a chance to play the first Test.

India have released all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which is scheduled to commence on November 14, Friday. The development comes hours after India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Dhruv Jurel would certainly play the series opener and that Nitish might have to wait for his chance.

Instead of warming the bench in Kolkata, Reddy will feature in the three-match One-Day series against South Africa A starting from Thursday, November 13 in Rajkot. Interestingly, Jurel is set to play as a specialist batter even as Rishabh Pant is set to make a comeback after recovering from a foot injury.

Earlier in the day, Reddy was seen bowling in the nets in full steam in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. "After practice at the Eden, he left for the airport to catch a flight to Rajkot," the local team manager said, according to PTI.

"I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination. Given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months and scoring two hundreds (against South Africa A) in Bangalore last week. He is certain to play this week. The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game. Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But I would say given the importance of this series and given the conditions we think we are going to face, he (Nitish Kumar Reddy) might miss out in this Test this week," Ryan ten Doeschate had said earlier in the day.

Will Kuldeep Yadav get a chance?

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Kuldeep Yadav gets a chance to play in the series opener against South Africa. With Jurel set to play, India already bat long with Axar Patel coming to bat at eight. In this case, it will be interesting to see if Washington Sundar gets an opportunity. It could be a toss up between Sundar, Kuldeep and Akash Deep depending on conditions.

