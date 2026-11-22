The Indian team put forth a brilliant showing in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand. The clash saw New Zealand come in to bat first and post a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the clash. Coming out to bat, India put forth a marvellous showing, playing brilliant cricket.

The likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel performed brilliantly in the first innings, as the visitors posted a total of 720 runs on the board before they declared with a lead of 352 runs.

With 720 runs on the board, the Indian team registered its highest Test innings total away from home. The side barely fell short of registering their highest-ever innings total in Test cricket, but with the dismissal of Dhruv Jurel, India declared with a lead of 352 runs.

India’s highest innings totals in Tests

759/7d vs ENG, Chennai, 2016

726/9d vs SL, Brabourne, 2009

720/9d vs NZ, Wellington, 2026

707 vs SL, Colombo (SSC), 2010

705/7d vs AUS, Sydney, 2004

India look to continue dominance on Day 4

It is worth noting that the first innings of the clash ended up being one to remember for the Indian team; the side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 85 runs, with KL Rahul adding 136. Furthermore, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 runs to his name, with Shubman Gill scoring 98.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant added 128 runs to the board, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 78 and Anshul Kamboj playing a short cameo of 38, as India posted a total of 720 runs in the first innings, taking a lead of 352 runs against New Zealand in the clash.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for the Black Caps as they came out to bat in the second innings, and skipper Tom Latham was sent packing by Jasprit Bumrah on the very first ball of the innings, as India got off to a stellar start to the second innings. It could be interesting to see how the fares for the remainder of Day 4.

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