Friday, November 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: India regain crown of being most successful side in chasing 200 or plus totals in T20Is

IND vs AUS: India regain crown of being most successful side in chasing 200 or plus totals in T20Is

India began the five-match T20I series against Australia on a strong note as they defeated the Aussies in the first T20I by 2 wickets. The Men in Blue registered their highest chase in T20I history and also regained a crown that went away from them.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2023 12:20 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

IND vs AUS: India regained its crown of being the most successful side in chasing a target of 200 or 200 plus in T20I history. The Men in Blue gunned down a target of 209 in a clash against Australia in the 1st T20I of an ongoing bilateral series. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh powered the hosts to a close 2-wicket win at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Notably, with this feat, India have gathered their crown of being the most successful side in chasing a score of 200 or anything above that in T20Is. This was their 5th successful pursuit of a total like this. They have shattered South Africa's record of 4 such chases.

Most 200 or plus totals chased by a team in T20Is:

1. India - 5

2. South Africa - 4

3. Pakistan - 3

4. Australia - 3

India earlier held the record alone

This is not the first occasion that team India has held the world record alone. Before March 2023, South Africa had chased three totals of 200 or above and India were on top with four such chases. The Proteas levelled India's feat when they registered the highest successful chase in the history of T20Is against West Indies on 26th March 2023. The Proteas had chased 259 runs to come level with India's tally of four chases of 200 or plus totals. However, as the Men in Blue hunted down 209 successfully against Australia, the world record belongs to India again.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News