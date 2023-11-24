IND vs AUS: India regain crown of being most successful side in chasing 200 or plus totals in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

IND vs AUS: India regained its crown of being the most successful side in chasing a target of 200 or 200 plus in T20I history. The Men in Blue gunned down a target of 209 in a clash against Australia in the 1st T20I of an ongoing bilateral series. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh powered the hosts to a close 2-wicket win at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Notably, with this feat, India have gathered their crown of being the most successful side in chasing a score of 200 or anything above that in T20Is. This was their 5th successful pursuit of a total like this. They have shattered South Africa's record of 4 such chases.

Most 200 or plus totals chased by a team in T20Is:

1. India - 5

2. South Africa - 4

3. Pakistan - 3

4. Australia - 3

India earlier held the record alone

This is not the first occasion that team India has held the world record alone. Before March 2023, South Africa had chased three totals of 200 or above and India were on top with four such chases. The Proteas levelled India's feat when they registered the highest successful chase in the history of T20Is against West Indies on 26th March 2023. The Proteas had chased 259 runs to come level with India's tally of four chases of 200 or plus totals. However, as the Men in Blue hunted down 209 successfully against Australia, the world record belongs to India again.

