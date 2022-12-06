India refuse visa to Pakistan Blind Cricket team for T20 Word Cup; Pakistan warns stern action

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The reason for the decline has been mentioned as Political grounds, and the statement adds says, "PBCC strongly condemned this discriminating act of India as Sports should be above the regional politics.

India has refused visas to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team for their participation in the T20 World Cup from 5 to 17 December 2022. PBCC took to Twitter to share the news.

The statement read, "Pakistan Blind Cricket Council with sheer disappointment would like to update that India has denied visas of Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to participate in T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind to be held in India from 5 to 17 December 2022."

The reason for the decline has been mentioned as Political grounds, and the statement adds says, "PBCC strongly condemned this discriminating act of India as Sports should be above the regional politics and particularly the Special Persons mega sports events would be treated fairly and all teams must be given equal chances to compete for the event."

The board went on to say that the development has left the Pakistan team in a lurch.

"This unfortunate incident has left Pakistan Blind Cricket Team in the lurch. Pakistan was a serious contender to win the World Cup as Pakistan has been the Runners-up twice in the earlier two editions of this format of World Cups (2012 & 2017) and has beaten the current T-20 World Champion India five (5) times consecutively in the last five encounters during two Tri-Nation competitions in 2021 and 2022 and won both events," the statement added.

PBCC further mentioned that they will take stern action against India and will not allow them to host future international events.

"This discriminative act will have serious consequence on the Global Blind Cricket as we at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future International events."

India are currently the World Champions in blind cricket.

