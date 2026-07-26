India reclaim top spot in ICC T20I rankings after thumping victory over Zimbabwe in Harare

Harare:

The Indian team put forth a brilliant showing in the second T20I of the ongoing three-game series, registering a 90-run victory to clinch the series. The Men in Blue have been in good form in the ongoing series and have registered consecutive wins over Zimbabwe.

With the win secured, the Indian team also reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings. It is worth noting that, having lost 4-0 against England in the T20I series, the Three Lions became the number one-ranked team in T20Is. However, with two back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe, India has once again taken the first spot.

Speaking of the game between India and Zimbabwe, the clash saw India come in to bat first. The side put in a good show and posted a total of 219 runs on the board in the first innings. The Men in Blue then limited Zimbabwe to just 129 in the second innings, winning the game by 90 runs.

Shreyas Iyer opened on India’s win in the second T20I

After India defeated Zimbabwe in the second T20I, the Men in Blue’s skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s win against Zimbabwe. He talked about how every player in the side performed brilliantly and contributed to the victory.

“I feel exultant, especially with the way we won today. It was a comprehensive victory and a brilliant contribution from each and every player. [On what stood out most in the performance] Starting with the batting, I think the way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. A few of the shots they played were rakanaka (beautiful), and they were really pleasing to the eye,” Iyer said after the game.

“At the start, I felt anything between 180 and 200 would have been a par score, but we ended up getting 220, which was the icing on the cake. So, yeah, brilliant contributions from both of them. Then, with the ball, as usual, the bowlers came in, executed their lines and lengths precisely and bundled them out for 130-odd,” he added.

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Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma dominate Zimbabwe in second T20I; India seal series in Harare