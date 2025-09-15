India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four after UAE's win over Oman India have ensured their spot in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 after UAE's win over Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. UAE defended 142 with ease as they registered their first win of the tournament and kept their Super Four hopes alive.

New Delhi:

India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four after the UAE's win over Oman in Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. UAE made light work of Oman to register their first win in the continental tournament and also kept their Super Four hopes alive. The Muhammad Waseem-led team made light work of Jatinder Singh's side with a 42-run win after posting 172/5 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

UAE's win over Oman guarantees a Super Four spot to India, who have registered wins in both of their first two matches. India are on four points and are on top of the points table, while Pakistan are second with two points, with UAE on third on similar points but an inferior NRR to the Men in Green. Oman remain winless from their first two matches. This ensure India a spot in the Super Four as not more than one team can match their four points in the group stage.

Talking about the UAE vs Oman match, Alishan Sharafu and captain Waseem starred with the bat after a slow start as both of them scored half-centuries, while the bowlers did their work in the defence. Junaid Siddique wreaked havoc in the second innings with his four-wicket haul, while Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah also snared two wickets each as UAE bowled Oman out for 130.

UAE had endured a slowish start with the bat, having made just 11 runs from the first three overs before the openers went berserk. The two amassed 39 from the next three and then controlled the middle phase well too.

Sharafu hit 51 from 38 balls before getting bowled in the 11th over by Jiten Ramanandi, while Waseem anchored the innings and scored 69 from 54 deliveries.

During his knock, Waseem also breached the 3000-run mark and became the fastest player in the world (in terms of balls taken) to get to the milestone. The UAE skipper got to his 3000 runs in 1947 balls, breaking Jos Buttler's record of 2068 deliveries.

Talking about the second innings, Oman were never really in the chase. Siddique scalped the first two wickets in his opening two overs before Ali and Jawadullah made their presence felt with their scalps.

From 104/6, Oman lost their way and got bowled out for 130. Siddique returned and cleaned up the tail with two more scalps as the UAE registered a crucial win. They are now level on points with Pakistan and need to beat them to assure their qualification for the Super Four stage.