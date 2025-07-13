India put hopes on KL Rahul after England make major inroads on Day 4 of Lord's Test KL Rahul went back unbeaten on 33 as India lost four wickets for 58 on Day 4 of the third Test match against England at Lord's. India were asked to chase 193 after the Three Lions were bowled for 192 with Washington Sundar taking four wickets.

New Delhi:

India and England played out a fascinating fourth day of the third Test at Lord's with the match being on the knife's edge ahead of the final day. KL Rahul remained unbeaten as India lost four wickets as they played out a nervy final hour of the fourth day.

India have put their hopes on KL Rahul as England have stormed back into the match with Brydon Carse taking two wickets and Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes scalping one each. India ended the day on 58/4, 135 adrift of the 193-run target to secure a famous win at Lord's.

India will hope that Rahul stays out for long in the middle as they have six wickets in hand. The visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the second over to Jofra Archer as the returning pacer got him twice in the match.

Karun Nair, who had got starts previously, came in at No.3, and he did play a bit of the tricky phase alongside Rahul; however, he was dismissed LBW by Carse after offering no shot on a ball that went straight and did not swing away, as Nair was expecting.

India captain Shubman Gill came in next as the English players surrounded him a bit with their claps. His stay lasted for only nine balls as he was out LBW off Carse. The visitors then sent Akash Deep out as a nightwatchman with around 15 minutes left on the clock.

He did well to keep the English bowlers at bay for the majority of the time left, but was cleaned up by Stokes in the final over as the players went to stumps.

England were earlier bowled out for 192 as Washington Sundar took four wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking a couple each. Joe Root had top scored for the hosts with his fighting 40, while captain Ben Stokes scored 33.

Both teams had ended the first innings on identical scores after the visitors were bowled out for 387 in their second innings. The third Test now sits on a knife's edge with India 135 runs away from a famous win, while England need six wickets for their victory.