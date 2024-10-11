Friday, October 11, 2024
     
  India's probable playing XI for 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson OUT, debut for Harshit Rana

India's probable playing XI for 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson OUT, debut for Harshit Rana

Sanju Samson managed to score just 39 runs in the first two games and is under pressure to keep his place in India's playing XI for the third T20I against Bangladesh on Saturday. India are expected to make three changes to their team having already secured the series.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 18:57 IST
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I playing XIs
Image Source : AP Indian cricketers during the T20 game against Bangladesh in Gwalior on October 6, 2024

India will look for a series whitewash when they take on Bangladesh in the third and last T20I game in Hyderabad on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav's men will enter as favourites having dominated the first two games while Bangladesh look to find some positive in their last match of the tour. 

The focus will be on India's playing eleven as the management is expected to test their bench strength having already secured the series. India handed debuts to Nitish Reddy and Mayank Yadav in the opening game and the former justified his selection with the match-winning all-round performance in the second match in Delhi.

India fielded the same playing eleven for the first two games but can afford to make some changes with the series win already in the pocket. India left Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana and Ravi Bihnoi on the bench for the first two games but the trio is expected to feature in India's starting XI on Saturday.

Sanju Samson opened with Abhishek Sharma in the first two games but was not able to make an impact to cement his place in the playing eleven for the third T20I against Bangladesh. He scored an impressive 29 runs in the first match and 10 in the last game but was able to hit a six across two innings.

India lack an opener batter in their 14-member squad and are likely to replace Samson with wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma for the third T20I. The KKR pacer Harshit Rana is expected to replace young speedster Mayank Yadav who picked 2 wickets in the first two games on his debut. 

Ravi Bishnoi was a surprise exclusion from India's playing XIs for the first two matches but is likely to get a chance to prove his worth in the forthcoming game in Hyderabad. He is likely to replace Varun Chakravarthy who made a sensational return to international cricket with 5 wickets in the first two games. 

Related Stories
IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Jitesh Sharma (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh Playing XI - Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, MahmudullahMehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

