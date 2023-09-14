India predicted playing XI vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023: Iyer, Suryakumar, Shami to play in Super 4 match?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid at R Premadasa Stadium during Asia Cup 2023

Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the last Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Friday, September 15. Rohit Sharma's Indian team has already secured a spot in the final and is waiting for the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match. But they will not take Bangladesh lightly having lost the ODI series in December last year and will try to field a strong playing eleven to keep their unbeaten run in the tournament.

After thrashing Pakistan by 228 runs, the Indian team had to put up their best performance against Sri Lanka in the last game. They were bowled out on just 213 runs and Sri Lanka almost chased the total despite losing the first six wickets early. But India's spin attack was impressive to pull off a narrow 41-run win to clinch the place in the final for the 10th time in tournament history.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid made only one change to their playing eleven against Sri Lanka with spin all-rounder Axar Patel replacing Shardul Thakur. The management will look to make further changes to their team for the Bangladesh game having already secured a place in the final and to test their bench strength.

All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's status who was forced to sit out the last two games due to a back spasm. The middle-order batter was spotted batting in the training and is likely to take his regular no.4 spot in the team if remains fully fit on Friday. KL Rahul was impressive at the no.4 position and also shone with wicketkeeping gloves. Rahul is likely to be preferred in the no.5 position with Ishan Kishan sitting out for the first time in this tournament.

In bowling, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be given a rest as the team plays in the final on Sunday. Experienced pacer Mohammed Shami might get a chance again and the management will look to offer some game time to Prasidh Krishna who is yet to feature in this tournament and is not part of India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

India's predicted playing XI vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

